VMware (VMW) Cloud Services Now Available in Azure Marketplace

VMware VMW recently announced that the company's cross-cloud services will now be available on Microsoft's MSFT Azure Marketplace. This recent collaboration is expected to aid VMware customers in accelerating application modernization, migrating workloads faster and in a cost-effective manner to the cloud. It will also help in scaling virtual desktops more securely and efficiently to support a distributed workforce.



The availability in Microsoft Azure Marketplace will provide VMware access to a new customer base. The Azure marketplace is one of the most comprehensive marketplaces, with thousands of certified apps tailored to provide specific applications and services required by the customers.



VMware Cross-Cloud services is a group of multi-cloud services that customers can use to build and manage in Microsoft Azure. The following VMware services — Microsoft Azure VMware solution, VMware Tanzu, Azure Spring Cloud Enterprise Tier, Horizon Cloud Services — are immediately available.



VMware's new collaboration with Microsoft is expected to drive demand for its offerings in domains like SDDC (vSphere, vSAN, NSX), hybrid cloud (vCloud Air, VMware Cloud Provider Program) and EUC (AirWatch, Horizon). This, in turn, will aid the company gain market share and bolster revenue growth.



For first-quarter fiscal 2023, VMware anticipates revenues of roughly $3.185 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of more than 6.5%. VMware currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company's shares have fallen 4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry and the Zacks Computer and technology sector's declines of 13.7% and 13.6%, respectively.

Key Partnerships And Acquisitions Driving VMware Growth

VMware has been consistently undertaking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most aspects of the global IT infrastructure.



In order to cover most aspects of the IT infrastructure, VMware has been strategically building partnerships with companies, including Amazon's AMZN AWS and Dell Technologies DELL, to provide various services.



Similar to the partnership with Microsoft, VMware previously partnered with Amazon's AWS to offer an integrated hybrid cloud solution, functioning much like a Software-Defined Data Center ("SDDC").



VMware and AWS have expanded their partnership, which now enables the latter to resell VMware Cloud on its platform. VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in more than 17 regions globally.



Dell has been promoting VMware's Carbon Black Cloud solutions, along with Dell Trusted Devices and Secureworks, as the preferred endpoint security solution to its commercial customers.



The partnership with Dell is contributing to VMware's storage and availability business in the SDDC segment.

