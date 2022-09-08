VMware (VMW) and Amazon Web Services Expand Partnership

VMWare VMW recently announced that it is expanding its partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) by launching capabilities in the jointly-engineered VMware Cloud on the AWS marketplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic sped up the process of digital transformation as enterprises are looking to transfer their business to the multi-cloud. To meet rising demand for digital transition, the newest VMware cross-cloud services are made available on AWS marketplace. This will help customers accelerate the shifting of VMware workloads to AWS to support enterprise cloud transformation without disrupting business operations.

Additionally, digital transformation can be cost-intensive, which is expected to flare up customers’ operational costs. However, by utilizing VMware cloud on AWS, customers can achieve 46% faster cloud migration than other methods with a 57% reduction in the total cost of ownership. This will reduce the exorbitant operating costs.

Also, with massive growth in digital transformation, cyber threats and data corruption risks are increasing rapidly as network bandwidth is rising fast. To deal with this issue, VMW’s latest cloud offerings provide a speedy ransomware recovery to help customers recover data and prevent re-infection of IT and a line of production workloads.

VMware Pursues Cloud-Migration Megatrends to Drive Price Growth

The tech industry is going through one of its worst cyclical cycles due to challenging macroeconomic environments like rising geo-political tensions between the United States and China, the global supply-chain challenges, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

However, the tech industry is looking to face a major boom after the cyclical downfall as the fourth industrial revolution is underway. The revolution is driven by data as key megatrends, such as automation, multi-cloud, hybrid work and big data are at the forefront of this evolution. VMW is pursuing all these trends to drive revenue growth, which is boosting its share price movement.

As a result, VMware’s shares have dipped 0.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 25.6%.

The uptick in VMware’s share prices is owing to VMW’s expanding partnerships, which are helping it address new customers and growing demand for cloud computing services.

VMware is steadily benefiting from the increasing proliferation of services in the hybrid cloud. VMW is consistently undertaking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most aspects of the global IT infrastructure.

To cover most aspects of the IT infrastructure, VMware is strategically building partnerships with companies like Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices AMD to provide various services.

VMware’s latest cloud innovations on AWS will help improve the cloud infrastructure performance and better protect enterprise workloads. This is attracting major customers, such as LOTTE, Quality Bicycle Products and Schibsted to VMW’s cloud platform.

VMW recently selected AMD’s Pensando Distributed Services Card as the first data processing unit (DPU) solution to support its vSphere 8, available from leading server vendors like Dell Technologies, HPE and Lenovo.

AMD Pensando is helping VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine reduce operational costs of customers, using its platforms by freeing up CPU resources and providing extra security by separating infrastructure services from server tenant workloads.

Broadcom AVGO announced that VMW will acquire all the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction.

Through this deal, Broadcom aims to benefit from strengthening its presence in the corporate software market as demand for cloud computing increases drives the top line.

VMware currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



