Vmware Inc. - (VMW) Price Target Increased by 9.94% to 169.22

The average one-year price target for Vmware Inc. - (NYSE:VMW) has been revised to 169.22 / share. This is an increase of 9.94% from the prior estimate of 153.92 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143.92 to a high of 191.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.90% from the latest reported closing price of 166.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vmware Inc. -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMW is 0.46%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 227,903K shares. The put/call ratio of VMW is 3.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 42,051K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,067K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 10.36% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,390K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,345K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 5,369K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 49.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 215.49% over the last quarter.

Vmware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

