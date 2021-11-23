Markets
VMware Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com
Published

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $398 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $434 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $725 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $3.19 billion from $2.86 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $725 Mln. vs. $704 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $3.19 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.

