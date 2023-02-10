VMW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.07, changing hands as low as $114.61 per share. VMware Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMW's low point in its 52 week range is $91.53 per share, with $133.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.42.

