News & Insights

Stocks

Vmoto Completes Share Issuance for VSI Acquisition

May 27, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has issued over 11 million shares as part of the acquisition of the remaining interest in Vmoto Soco Italy, with the shares now being immediately tradable under certain exemptions. The process experienced a delay due to Italian legal compliance issues, which led to the withdrawal of shareholder resolutions. The company has met all necessary disclosure requirements for the share issuance.

For further insights into AU:VMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.