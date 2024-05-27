Vmoto Completes Share Issuance for VSI Acquisition

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has issued over 11 million shares as part of the acquisition of the remaining interest in Vmoto Soco Italy, with the shares now being immediately tradable under certain exemptions. The process experienced a delay due to Italian legal compliance issues, which led to the withdrawal of shareholder resolutions. The company has met all necessary disclosure requirements for the share issuance.

