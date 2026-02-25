VMI Increases Quarterly Dividend In Line With Its Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI recently announced a 13% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, underscoring the successful execution of the capital allocation priorities laid down by the company last year. Its board of directors approved raising the dividend to 77 cents per share, payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2026. The annualized dividend totals to $3.08 per share.

The hike in dividend aligns with its capital allocation strategy introduced in February 2025. Under this framework, the company targets allocating 50% of its operating cash flow toward high-return growth initiatives, while returning the remaining 50% to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It is designed to establish a balanced plan to accelerate growth and increase shareholder returns.

Valmont has emphasized disciplined capital deployment as its strategy. The dividend raise has been consistent with the company’s earnings. This will contribute significantly towards delivering sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders. The company simultaneously generates strong cash flow, generates high returns from growth opportunities and maintains a strong balance sheet.

VMI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.92 per share, a roughly 28.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.84. The company’s revenues in the fourth quarter were $1,038.3 million, up 0.1% year over year.

VMI stock has gained 33.1% over the past year against the industry’s 40.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VMI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While ALB and DD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.41 per share, indicating a rise of 911.4% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 57.8%. ALB’s shares have soared 126.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.28 per share, indicating a 35.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.47%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.53 per share, indicating a 7.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters. BCPC’s shares have gained 1.2% over the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.