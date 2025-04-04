Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, where 16,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of BBC, in morning trading today Xeris Biopharma Holdings is down about 8.2%, and Soleno Therapeutics is lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: VMBS, BBC: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.