VLTO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veralto Corp (Symbol: VLTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.66, changing hands as high as $103.16 per share. Veralto Corp shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLTO's low point in its 52 week range is $83.865 per share, with $110.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.15. The VLTO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

