VKTX Finishes Enrollment in Second Late-Stage Study on Obesity Drug

Shares of Viking Therapeutics VKTX rose more than 3% on Thursday after the company announced that it completed enrollment in the phase III VANQUISH-2 study, which is evaluating the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of its investigational obesity drug, VK2735.

This study has enrolled nearly 1,000 adults with type II diabetes (T2D) who are either obese or overweight. These patients have been randomized to one of three dosing arms (7.5 mg, 12.5 mg and 17.5 mg) of the drug or placebo, all of which require weekly administration. The study’s primary endpoint is the percent change in body weight from baseline after 78 weeks of treatment.

The enrollment completion marks a milestone for Viking Therapeutics, as the study initiation was declared in June 2025. This study was initiated alongside the late-stage VANQUISH-1 study, which previously completed enrolment in November. This study is evaluating VK2735 SC in nearly 4,650 adults who are either obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related co-morbid condition.

Such rapid enrollments suggest strong demand and interest in both the oral and SC versions of VK2735. This aligns with the market expansion for weight loss drugs, fueled by the success of Eli Lilly’s LLY Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s NVO Wegovy. The quick recruitment indicates high patient and physician enthusiasm, which could translate into significant commercial potential if the drug proves effective and safe.

VKTX expects to complete both VANQUISH studies next year.

The initiation of the VANQUISH studies is supported by data from the mid-stage VENTURE study, which showed that patients receiving the once-weekly VK2735 SC lost up to 14.7% of their body weight after 13 weeks.

VKTX Stock’s Performance

Year to date, the company’s shares have lost nearly 3% against the industry’s 1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intensifying Competition in the Obesity Space

The obesity market has garnered much interest lately, as both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk dominate this space with their respective obesity drugs. According to research conducted by Goldman Sachs, the obesity market in the United States is expected to reach $100 billion by 2030. This is evident from the fact that LLY and NVO have not only optimized their production capacities but are developing more potent and convenient GLP-1-based candidates in their clinical pipeline.

The obesity treatment landscape is evolving rapidly. In December, Novo Nordisk secured FDA approval for the pill version of Wegovy, marking approval for the first GLP-1 RA approved in an oral form for weight management. Compared with injectable formulations, the pill offers a far more convenient administration option, significantly lowering treatment burden and potentially improving patient adherence. NVO launched this Wegovy pill in January.

Eli Lilly is moving quickly in this direction. A regulatory filing is currently under review seeking approval for its oral obesity candidate orforglipron, with a final decision expected next month. This sets the stage for a potential product launch later this year. The arrival of effective oral GLP-1 therapies raises the bar for differentiation and could reshape patient and physician preferences across the obesity market.

Viking is advancing its oral obesity program. Last month, the company announced plans to advance the oral version of VK2735 into late-stage development, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

VKTX’s Zacks Rank

Viking Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.