VIZIO Climbs 4% On Reporting 100% Growth In Direct Advt. Commitments

(RTTNews) - Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), a provider of smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories, are up more than 4% Thursday morning at $9.60.

VIZIO today said it concluded its upfront season with more than $200 million in direct advertising commitments, a 100% year-over-year increase, driven by unique audiences, innovative home Screen advertising, and expanded library of free programming.

VZIO has traded in the range of $6.47-$22.17 in the last 1 year.

