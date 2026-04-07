VIXY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the VIXY ETF (Symbol: VIXY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.72, changing hands as high as $35.10 per share. VIXY shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIXY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.8293 per share, with $89.1449 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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