Vivos Therapeutics Inc Full Year Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) released Loss for full year of -$21.17 million

The company's earnings came in at -$21.17 million, or -$2.07 per share. This compares with -$11.14 million, or -$2.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $17.44 million from $15.03 million last year.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$21.17 Mln. vs. -$11.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.07 vs. -$2.22 last year. -Revenue: $17.44 Mln vs. $15.03 Mln last year.

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