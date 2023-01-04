Markets
VVOS

Vivos Reports FDA Clearance Of DNA Oral Appliance

January 04, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) announced a brand new clearance from the FDA for its DNA appliance. The company said the FDA 510(k) clearance as a Class II device gives rise to a completely new treatment regimen for mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. The device can also be used in conjunction with other treatment modalities such as, myofunctional therapy or CPAP.

The DNA appliance has been marketed for several years for orthodontic treatment and is still available to be used for those applications. The company noted that the 510(k) clearance for the DNA is the first clearance explicitly recognizing its core technology.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.