VivoPower Partners with BitGo to Develop XRP-Focused Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

VivoPower partners with BitGo for OTC trading and custody, focusing on an XRP treasury strategy and decentralized finance solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

VivoPower International PLC has announced a strategic partnership with BitGo, a leading provider of digital asset solutions, to enhance its treasury strategy focused on XRP and decentralized finance. Following a successful fundraising of $121 million, VivoPower will use BitGo as its exclusive over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk for acquiring $100 million worth of XRP tokens, utilizing BitGo’s secure custody platform for asset management. This collaboration aims to leverage BitGo's liquidity and execution capabilities to protect VivoPower's digital asset holdings. Both companies expressed confidence in the partnership, underscoring the growing institutional interest in digital assets, while VivoPower continues its transformation into an XRP-focused enterprise supporting blockchain applications and DeFi infrastructure.

Potential Positives

VivoPower has successfully raised US$121 million to support its strategic transition to an XRP-focused treasury and decentralized finance solutions company.

The partnership with BitGo will provide VivoPower with access to a secure and compliant trading and custody platform for its XRP holdings, enhancing the company's operational capabilities in the digital asset space.

The commitment to build a leading digital asset treasury strategy demonstrates VivoPower's forward-thinking approach and potential for growth in the evolving digital finance landscape.

Potential Negatives

VivoPower’s strategic transition to an XRP-focused treasury raises concerns about its reliance on a volatile digital asset, potentially exposing the company and its investors to significant financial risk.

The partnership with BitGo for an exclusive OTC trading desk could indicate that VivoPower lacks the internal capabilities to manage its digital asset trading independently, which may suggest operational weaknesses.

VivoPower's necessity to file a registration statement for a public offering implies potential liquidity challenges or the need for additional capital, which may not instill confidence in current and prospective investors.

FAQ

What is the partnership between VivoPower and BitGo?

VivoPower and BitGo have formed a strategic partnership for OTC trading and custody of digital assets, focusing on XRP.

How much is VivoPower investing in XRP?

VivoPower plans to invest US$100 million in XRP tokens as part of their treasury strategy.

What services will BitGo provide to VivoPower?

BitGo will provide an OTC trading desk and secure custody for VivoPower's XRP assets.

Why is VivoPower transitioning to a digital asset strategy?

VivoPower aims to enhance shareholder value by adopting a diversified digital asset treasury strategy focused on XRP.

How can investors access VivoPower's public offering documents?

Investors can view VivoPower's offering documents on the SEC's EDGAR site or request them via email.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VVPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $VVPR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





VivoPower to leverage BitGo’s best-in-class OTC trading desk and custody platform to build digital asset treasury strategy









NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, and VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR, “VivoPower”), a publicly traded company that recently announced transition to an XRP focused treasury and decentralized finance solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership. VivoPower, having successfully raised US$121 million, will leverage BitGo as an exclusive over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk to acquire XRP for its initial US$100 million acquisition of XRP tokens.





VivoPower will exclusively leverage BitGo for both the trading of its XRP holdings through BitGo’s 24/7/365 OTC trading desk and holding of its assets through BitGo’s best-in-class custody platform. As a result, VivoPower is expected to benefit from BitGo’s liquidity, robust execution capabilities, and secure cold storage infrastructure.







Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said:



“VivoPower is committed to driving value for our shareholders by building out a leading digital asset treasury strategy—a mission we plan to accomplish through partnerships with best-in-class digital asset leaders like BitGo. BitGo’s track record, combined with its institutional-grade, secure-by-design custodial and trading infrastructure, makes them the clear choice to execute and safeguard our treasury allocation.”







Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo, said:



“VivoPower’s commitment to digital assets is a testament to the institutional momentum building around our ecosystem. We are proud to provide the comprehensive platform that companies like VivoPower need to enter the digital asset space with confidence—from seamless execution to industry-leading custody.”





The partnership underscores BitGo’s growing position not only as a trusted custodian, but also as a premier trading partner for institutions executing large block trades. BitGo’s OTC desk enables efficient access to deep, global liquidity pools and discreet execution of high-volume trades, all within a secure and compliant environment.





VivoPower has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a public offering of its ordinary shares. Before you invest in the public offering, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents VivoPower has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and the public offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at



www.sec.gov



. Alternatively, VivoPower or Chardan, the placement agent for the public offering, will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by emailing



shareholders@vivopower.com



or



prospectus@chardan.com



.







About BitGo







BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry’s top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit





www.bitgo.com





.







About VivoPower







VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.





Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







Media Contact











press@bitgo.com









VivoPower International PLC









media@vivopower.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.