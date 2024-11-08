Vividthree Holdings Pivots to Entertainment Ventures

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SG:OMK) has released an update.
Vividthree Holdings Ltd. has reported a reduced loss after tax for the first half of FY2025, despite lower revenue and increased development costs as the company transitions towards new ventures in the consumer out-of-home entertainment sector. This strategic shift aims to capitalize on Vividthree’s digital content creation strengths and includes a new joint venture, K.Space Pte. Ltd., focusing on immersive family entertainment experiences. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding with Funkie Monkies Ventures Pte. Ltd. is set to enhance Vividthree’s presence in the music edutainment industry.
