Vivid Seats Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Monday announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B shares effective August 5.

Earlier, in a filing, the company had stated that the action was to reduce the risk of delisting from Nasdaq for not complying with its listing rules, which require a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Vivid Seats stock had closed at $1.45, down 6.45% on Friday.

