Markets
SEAT

Vivid Seats Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

August 04, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Monday announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B shares effective August 5.

Earlier, in a filing, the company had stated that the action was to reduce the risk of delisting from Nasdaq for not complying with its listing rules, which require a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Vivid Seats stock had closed at $1.45, down 6.45% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SEAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.