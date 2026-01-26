BioTech
VANI

Vivani Prices Common Stock Offering At $1.48/Shr

January 26, 2026 — 02:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has offered to sell 1.69 million shares of common stock at $1.48 per share in a registered direct offering, along with a concurrent private placement of 1.35 million common shares at the same price, purchased by Gregg Williams, Chairman of the Board.

The gross proceeds to the company from the registered offering and private placement are expected to be approximately $4.5 million.

The registered offering and private placement are expected to close on or about January 27, 2026.

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole placement agent for the registered direct offering.

The preclinical stage development candidates of Vivani include NPM-139 semaglutide for obesity/weight Management, NPM-133 semaglutide for type 2 Diabetes, and OKV-119 Exenatide for canine & feline obesity. The clinical stage candidate, NPM-115 Exenatide, is for Obesity/Weight Management. Vivani anticipates initiating clinical development of NPM-139, in obesity and chronic weight management in 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered offering and private placement to fund ongoing research and clinical development of the Company's product candidates, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Over the year, VANI has traded in a range of $0.90 to $1.92. The stock closed Friday's trading at $1.48, down 0.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.