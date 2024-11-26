Viva Leisure Director Increases Stake with New Share Purchase

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.
Viva Leisure Ltd. (ASX:VVA) has announced a change in the director’s interest as Harry Konstantinou acquired an additional 5,000 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase at $1.42 per share. This move signifies confidence in the company’s growth prospects and could attract attention from investors interested in stock value movements.
