Viva Energy’s Key Shareholder Shifts Interest

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has witnessed changes in the substantial holdings of its voting securities, with State Street Bank and Trust Company emerging as a significant holder. The adjustments in voting power and associated interests are noteworthy for investors tracking institutional movements within the company.

