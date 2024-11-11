News & Insights

Viva Energy’s Key Shareholder Shifts Interest

November 11, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has witnessed changes in the substantial holdings of its voting securities, with State Street Bank and Trust Company emerging as a significant holder. The adjustments in voting power and associated interests are noteworthy for investors tracking institutional movements within the company.

