Viva Energy Group’s AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Viva Energy Group Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by a significant majority. Key outcomes include the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors Sarah Ryan and Robert Hill, and approval of performance rights grant to CEO Scott Wyatt under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. The voting results reflect strong shareholder support for the proposed company directives and board recommendations.

