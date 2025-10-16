Markets

Vitec Software Earnings Up In Q3

October 16, 2025 — 03:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vitec Software Group AB (VIT-B.ST), a provider of vertical software, on Thursday reported an increase in income for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

For the interim period, income attributable to the parent company's shareholders increased SEK 84.90 million from SEK 52.68 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 2.82 versus SEK 2.85 last year.

EBITA decreased 5 percent to SEK 235.31 million from SEK 247.88 million in the prior year.

Operating profit increased 3 percent to SEK 176.30 million from SEK 170.72 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to SEK 854.84 million from SEK 813.67 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased to SEK 854.84 million from SEK 809.25 million in the previous year.

Vitec Software is currently trading 3.21% lesser at SEK 363.60 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

