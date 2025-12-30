Markets

Vitality Products Q3 Loss Narrows

December 30, 2025 — 07:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) reported that its net loss for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025 was C$6,737 or C$0.00 per share compared to a net loss of C$32,225 or C$0.00 per share for the same period last year.

Sales of the company's premium natural health products for the quarter increased 4% to C$202,360 from C$194,455 in the prior year.

The company said it is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in Canada and the United States while maintaining its overall operating efficiencies.

