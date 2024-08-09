News & Insights

Stocks

Vitalik Buterin Backs New Cross-Chain Standard ERC-7683

August 09, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum (ETH-USD) co-founder who’s no stranger to shaking up the crypto world, has thrown his weight behind a fresh proposal that’s setting the stage for smoother cross-chain trading. The proposed ERC-7683 standard, championed by Uniswap Labs (UNI-USD) and Across Protocol (ACX), aims to streamline transactions across different blockchain networks. This could be a game-changer for anyone tangled up in the complexities of decentralized finance.

A New Standard for Cross-Chain Trades

ERC-7683 promises to enhance the way decentralized networks interact by introducing a unified framework for cross-chain transactions. According to Uniswap Labs’ recent X post, the standard is designed to improve user experience and efficiency in executing cross-chain trades. This initiative, now up for public review on the Ethereum Magicians forum, could simplify how assets are moved between blockchains like Polygon (MATIC-USD) and Base. Instead of a chaotic mess of incompatible systems, ERC-7683 seeks to bring order to the cross-chain chaos.

Vitalik’s Stamp of Approval

Buterin, always a key figure in the Ethereum ecosystem, has given ERC-7683 his seal of approval. He describes it as “an open standard for marking cross-chain orders,” and it sounds like a practical tool for anyone looking to navigate the multi-blockchain landscape. According to CoinTelegraph, Buterin mentions that the new standard will handle cross-chain transactions by securing coins in a “lockbox” until they reach their destination, with advanced mechanisms like batching and Merkle proving boosting efficiency.

A Quick Look at the Technical Side

The proposed standard includes a CrossChainOrder struct code, which simplifies managing cross-chain orders by defining key parameters, and an “ISettlementContract” smart contract interface to further smooth out cross-chain interactions. These additions could help avoid the common pitfalls of cross-chain transactions, making it easier for users to move assets seamlessly across networks.

Buterin’s Recent Move: $8 Million Transfer

In a related note, Buterin recently made headlines by transferring 3,000 Ether, worth over $8 million, to a new multisignature wallet. Speculation is rife that this move might be a precursor to a charitable donation, although details remain murky. According to Lookonchain’s X post, the recipient wallet, identified as “0xfEB,” could be linked to a charitable organization, but this has yet to be confirmed.

What Is Ethereum’s Price Today?

At the time of writing, ETH is sitting at $2,599.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.