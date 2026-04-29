Markets
COCO

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

April 29, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.474 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $18.882 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.3% to $179.765 million from $130.921 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.474 Mln. vs. $18.882 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $179.765 Mln vs. $130.921 Mln last year.

This increase in revenue was driven by case equivalent volume gains of 32% for Vita Coco Coconut Water and 27% for Private Label as well as improved net pricing.

Looking ahead, the company has revised up its annual outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $132 million to $138 million against the earlier guidance of $122 million and $128 million.

For fiscal 2026, Vita Coco now expects sales of $720 million to $735 million, compared with the prior outlook of $680 million to $700 million.

This revised sales guidance reflects mid-to-high teens growth of Vita Coco Coconut Water and improvements in Private Label trends from new and regained business.

COCO was up by 17.51% at $60.67 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.