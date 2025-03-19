Is Vistra Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of almost $43 billion, Vistra Corp. (VST) is an energy company that offers electricity and power generation, distribution, and transmission solutions. The Irving, Texas-based company is also involved in wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Vistra fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold. The company’s key strengths lie in its diverse energy portfolio, which includes natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery storage, positioning it as a major player in the transition to clean energy. Additionally, it benefits from a strong presence in competitive electricity markets across the U.S., serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. With a focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability, Vistra continues to strengthen its position as a top energy provider in the industry.

Active Investor:

Despite its notable strength, this utility company has slipped 37.7% from its 52-week high of $199.84, reached on Jan. 23. Moreover, it has declined 6.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.4% downtick over the same time frame.

On a YTD basis, shares of VST are down 9.7%, compared to SPX’s 4.5% loss. Nevertheless, in the longer term, VST has rallied 99.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing SPX’s 9% rise.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, Vistra began trading below its 50-day moving average in late February. Nonetheless, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since the past year, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 27, shares of VST plunged 12.3% as the company delivered weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $4 billion. However, on the brighter side, its revenue grew 31.1% year-over-year, and the company reported a net income of $490 million, a significant improvement from the $184 million loss recorded in the same quarter last year. The sharp decline in Vistra’s stock was also influenced by broader market sentiment, particularly the3.5% drop in Nvidia (NVDA) shares after the AI giant cautioned that its gross profit margins might be tighter than expected due to the rollout of its new Blackwell chip design.

VST has massively outpaced its rival, American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (AEP) 29% gain over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind AEP’s 14.9% return on a YTD basis.

Despite Vistra’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $183.69 suggests a massive 47.6% premium to its current levels.

