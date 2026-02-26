Markets
Vistra Q4 Earnings Fall; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST), a retail electricity and power generation company, on Thursday reported lowered net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $233 million from $490 billion in the previous year.

EBITDA slid to $1.16 billion from $1.26 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined $1.73 billion from $1.93 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company said growth during the year was driven by the planned acquisition of Cogentrix Energy's 5,500-MW gas portfolio and the signing of long-term PPAs with Meta and AWS across nuclear and renewable assets.

The company said additional progress included completion of the 2,600-MW gas portfolio acquisition from Lotus and commissioning of the 200-MW Oak Hill Solar Facility.

The company said further developments included the advancement of solar projects in Illinois, gas fleet uprates in Texas, and the construction of two new gas units totalling 860 MW at the Permian Basin plant.

Looking ahead, net income is guided for 2026 consolidated net income in the range of $3.01 billion to $3.64 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $6.72 billion to $7.52 billion for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Vistra is 1.53% higher at $178.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.

