Vistra Corp. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $604 million. This compares with $1.840 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.9% to $4.971 billion from $6.288 billion last year.

Vistra Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):

