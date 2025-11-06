Markets
Vistra Corp. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

November 06, 2025 — 07:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $604 million. This compares with $1.840 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.9% to $4.971 billion from $6.288 billion last year.

Vistra Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $604 Mln. vs. $1.840 Bln. last year. -Revenue: $4.971 Bln vs. $6.288 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
