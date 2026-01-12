Vistra Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $2.25 Bln Of Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST) announced the pricing of a private offering of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, consisting of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2031 at a price to the public of 99.954% of their face value and $1.250 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2036 at a price to the public of 99.745% of their face value to qualified institutional buyers.

The 2031 Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.700% per annum and the 2036 Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.350% per annum.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for the previously announced acquisition by the Company of Cogentrix Energy , for general corporate purposes, including to repay existing indebtedness and/or to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering.

The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

