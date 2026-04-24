Vistin Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

(RTTNews) - Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN), a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, announced on Friday financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Vistin produces an estimated 10% of the world's metformin hydrochloride, an essential medication in the treatment and management of type-2 diabetes.

Q1 Financial Report

The company reported a first quarter revenue of 112.20 million Norwegian kroner (MNOK), showing a slight dip from Q1 revenue of MNOK 115 in 2025.

The earnings for Q1 before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were MNOK 27.32, compared with MNOK 30.21 in the same period the prior year.

Vistin recorded net profits of MNOK 21.49 in Q1 2026, while in Q1 2025, profits were comparable at MNOK 21.69.

The total assets of the company as of March 31, 2026, stood at MNOK 453.6, while at the end of Q1 2025, total assets amounted to MNOK 411.5.

Operational Highlights

-Sales volume increased by 9% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for metformin API.

-The company built additional safety stock due to geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

-Vistin expects global metformin prices to increase in the coming quarters, supported by rising demand and tightening supply.

-A major distillation vessel replacement is planned for Q4 2026, which will temporarily reduce the production capacity.

-Net cash position at quarter-end was MNOK 6, reflecting stable liquidity.

Dividend Proposal

The company's Board of Directors proposed a payout of an ordinary cash dividend of up to NOK 1.50 per share in May, to be paid partly with NOK 1 in May and up to NOK 0.50 in November.

VISTN is currently trading at $22.10, down 1.78%.

Glossary

Metformin Hydrochloride - A widely used first-line medication for managing type 2 diabetes by improving body's response to insulin.

API- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

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