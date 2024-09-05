Visteon Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $124.0, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 8.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $136.10.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Visteon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $129.00 $144.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $135.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $140.00 $142.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $107.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $144.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Buy $126.00 $139.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $137.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $133.00 $161.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $144.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Visteon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Visteon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Visteon analyst ratings.

Get to Know Visteon Better

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated advanced driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Breaking Down Visteon's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Visteon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.