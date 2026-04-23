Visteon Corp. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Visteon Corp. (VSTOW.OB) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $31 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visteon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $954 million from $934 million last year.

Visteon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $954 Mln vs. $934 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.625 B To $ 3.825 B

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