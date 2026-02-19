Visteon Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Visteon Corp. (VSTOW.OB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $74 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $4.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visteon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $82 million or $2.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $948 million from $939 million last year.

Visteon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $4.48 last year. -Revenue: $948 Mln vs. $939 Mln last year.

Outlook for 2026 : Sales = $3.625 - $3.825 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.