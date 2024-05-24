News & Insights

Stocks

Vista Energy Executes Share Buyback Program

May 24, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. announced the buyback of 18,800 Series A shares at a cost of approximately 14.7 million Mexican Pesos, reflecting the company’s strategic use of shareholder-approved repurchase plans. The transaction, executed by Citibanamex, leaves Vista with 96.1 million Series A shares outstanding and a treasury stock of about 2.65 million Series A shares.

For further insights into VIST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.