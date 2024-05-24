Vista Energy Executes Share Buyback Program

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. announced the buyback of 18,800 Series A shares at a cost of approximately 14.7 million Mexican Pesos, reflecting the company’s strategic use of shareholder-approved repurchase plans. The transaction, executed by Citibanamex, leaves Vista with 96.1 million Series A shares outstanding and a treasury stock of about 2.65 million Series A shares.

For further insights into VIST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.