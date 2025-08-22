Markets
VWAV

VisionWave Explores Indian Defense Partnerships To Deploy EI-Powered Protection Systems

August 22, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV), a U.S.-based defense technology firm, has entered early talks with Indian defense organizations to integrate its Evolved Intelligence or EI-powered solutions, including the Tactical Active Protection System or T-APS and counter-UAS technologies, into India's modernization efforts.

The Indian defense market exceeds $80 billion annually, with modernization programs projected to top $250 billion this decade. VisionWave has signed an NDA with an Indian defense partner and is pursuing an MoU to formalize collaboration.

The company's plans center on aligning with India's strategic defense goals through counter-UAS systems, T-APS, and retrofitting older armored vehicles to improve force protection and advance local defense technology development.

Live-fire trials are scheduled in Abu Dhabi for September 2025, with similar demonstrations in India under consideration. CEO Noam Kenig emphasized India's strategic importance and VisionWave's commitment to delivering scalable proprietary solutions to support the nation's defense innovation.

Thursday, VWAV closed at $9.07, down 0.87%, and is trading after hours at $9.09, up 0.22%, on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VWAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.