VisionWave Explores Indian Defense Partnerships To Deploy EI-Powered Protection Systems

(RTTNews) - VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV), a U.S.-based defense technology firm, has entered early talks with Indian defense organizations to integrate its Evolved Intelligence or EI-powered solutions, including the Tactical Active Protection System or T-APS and counter-UAS technologies, into India's modernization efforts.

The Indian defense market exceeds $80 billion annually, with modernization programs projected to top $250 billion this decade. VisionWave has signed an NDA with an Indian defense partner and is pursuing an MoU to formalize collaboration.

The company's plans center on aligning with India's strategic defense goals through counter-UAS systems, T-APS, and retrofitting older armored vehicles to improve force protection and advance local defense technology development.

Live-fire trials are scheduled in Abu Dhabi for September 2025, with similar demonstrations in India under consideration. CEO Noam Kenig emphasized India's strategic importance and VisionWave's commitment to delivering scalable proprietary solutions to support the nation's defense innovation.

Thursday, VWAV closed at $9.07, down 0.87%, and is trading after hours at $9.09, up 0.22%, on the NasdaqGM.

