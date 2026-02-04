Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) Price Target Increased by 3,900.00% to 408.00

The average one-year price target for Vision Marine Technologies (NasdaqCM:VMAR) has been revised to $408.00 / share. This is an increase of 3,900.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12,339.02% from the latest reported closing price of $3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vision Marine Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMAR is 0.02%, an increase of 68.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 347.56% to 263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 187K shares representing 18.72% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 54K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 15K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 65.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMAR by 54.40% over the last quarter.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 1K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tradewinds Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMAR by 75.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.