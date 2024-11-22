News & Insights

Vision Marine Teams Up for Electric Pontoons

November 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies has teamed up with Smoker Craft Inc. to create advanced electric pontoons featuring Vision Marine’s high-performance electric propulsion systems. This partnership aims to redefine the electric pontoon market by combining innovative technology with precision manufacturing, targeting rental operations and commercial applications. The collaboration is set to meet growing demand and drive sustainable growth in the marine industry.

