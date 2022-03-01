Vision Marine is an Aggressive Growth Stock

As the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist here at Zacks Investment Research I am often asked all the time for an EV name that is under the radar. After moving to Florida, I have seen the huge ramp in the boating industry and how the surge of boat traffic is causing more and more pollution.

The other week I had a chance to speak to the CEO and Chairman of Vision Marine Technologies VMAR at the Miami International Boat show. Since my colleague lives close by, I had him meet us there too, so thanks to David Bartosiak for making the drive down from the Ft. Lauderdale area.

Vision Marine VMAR is looking to become the Tesla TSLA of the waterways with its electric outboard motor. There are all kinds of benefits to an electric motor, and VMAR is leading the pack in this nascent industry.

