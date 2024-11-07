News & Insights

Vision Inc. Surpasses 21 Million WiFi Users

November 07, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. celebrated surpassing 21 million users of its GLOBAL WiFi® and other Wi-Fi router rental services, driven by a resurgence in international travel. The company has expanded its service areas to include unlimited access in 116 countries and 5G coverage in 42 regions. New store openings at Kansai International Airport Terminal 2 and Hiroshima Airport further enhance convenience for travelers.

