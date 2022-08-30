Vishay's (VSH) New Inductor Boosts Passive Component Offering

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand the passive electronic components portfolio by focusing on inductor offerings.



The unveiling of IHSR-6767GZ-5A, an automotive grade inductor with shielded and composite construction, by the company is a testament to the same.



Notably, the IHSR high-temperature inductor, which operates up to +155 °C, offers current ratings till 155 A in the 19.0 mm by 17.1 mm by 7.0 mm 6767 case size. Moreover, it is well-equipped to provide inductance of 0.22 µH and DCR of 0.24 mΩ.



It provides high resistance in case of thermal shock, moisture and mechanical shock. Also, it is well-equipped to handle high transient current spikes without saturation.



Additionally, IHSR-6767GZ-5A, which is RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, is designed for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and high current filtering applications.



Notably, Vishay is likely to gain strong traction among applications like ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12 V / 48 V vacuum-less braking systems, OBCs, and brushless DC electric motors on the back of its latest launch.

Inductor Market Holds Promise

Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing proliferation of applications related to passive electronic component devices and the increasing demand for sophisticated electronic component designs.



Further, its expanding inductor portfolio will likely benefit from the emerging need for conservation of energy in the form of a magnetic field, especially in industries like power, automotive, consumer electronics, military and defense, and RF and telecommunication.



Per a report from MarketsandMarkets, the global inductor market is expected to hit $5.1 billion in 2022 and reach $7 billion by 2027, seeing a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027.



Vishay is likely to penetrate the market rapidly on the back of its new automotive high-temperature inductor, which offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors.

Expanding Passive Component Offerings

Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently rolled out two IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductors in the 1107 case for commercial applications.



Further, the company unveiled a DC-Link metalized polypropylene film capacitor named the Vishay Roederstein MKP1848Se DC-Link. The device is suitable to cater to the demands of high-humidity automotive applications.



It also launched a wet tantalum capacitor named the EP2, which offers maximum capacitance and operates at a varied temperature range.



The company introduced a high-precision thin film wraparound chip resistor called the Vishay Sfernice PEP, which offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on the solder joints.



We believe that the above-mentioned strong endeavors will expand its presence in the passive electronic components market.

