Vishay's (VSH) New Draloric Resistor Boosts Resistor Segment

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has made an extension to the TNPV e3 series of Automotive Grade high voltage thin film flat chip resistors.

The company introduced the Vishay Draloric TNPV0805 e3 resistor in the compact 0805 case size.

The device has the ability to operate at a high voltage of up to 450 V, with tight tolerance of ± 0.1% and low TCR down to ± 10 ppm/K.

Due to its small case size and high voltage capability, the resistor helps in the effective use of the board space by minimizing component costs. It also incurs lower costs without compromising accuracy.

Resistor Segment in Focus

In addition to the recent initiative, Vishay entered into an agreement to acquire Barry Industries — an Attleboro, MA-based manufacturer of semiconductor packaging and resistive components — in exchange for $21-million cash. With the acquisition of Barry Industries, Vishay aims to expand its portfolio of high-frequency and high-power resistor technologies.

Additionally, the company introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified charging resistor featuring the wirewound technology in a standard package size.

It also made an enhancement to the Vishay Draloric RCC1206 e3 thick film chip resistor by offering a higher power rating of 0.5 W in the 1206 case size.

Further, it introduced a high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor to cater to the applications in aerospace, industrial, medical and military markets.

We note that the abovementioned efforts are likely to continue bolstering the resistor segment, which has become an integral part of the company.

In fourth-quarter 2021, the segment generated revenues of $190 million, which accounted for 23% of total revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 20% year over year.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Vishay has been making strong efforts to expand its overall portfolio of offerings on the back of new product introductions. The recent effort is a step forward in this direction.

In addition to the latest move, Vishay unveiled the latest device in its fourth generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs providing high efficiency for telecom, server and datacenter power supply applications.

Additionally, it introduced a new IHSR high-temperature inductor, namely IHSR-2525CZ-5A, which is designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and filters. The new inductors come in the 7.4 mm by 6.6 mm by 3.0 mm 2525 case size.

Vishay rolled out a new series of vPolyTan surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors, Polytech T50 series capacitors, which offer high-temperature operation to +125 °C. These capacitors perform well in high temperature and high humidity operating conditions.

Further, Vishay launched IHPT-1411AF-AB0, its new customizable haptic feedback actuator, which converts electrical energy into a mechanical pulse or vibration for touch-based interaction.

We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Arrow Electronics ARW and Analog Devices ADI. While Advanced Micro Devices and Arrow Electronics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 55.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD is currently projected at 29.1%.

Arrow Electronics has gained 14.3% in the past year. ARW’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 3.1%.

Analog Devices has gained 8.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.

