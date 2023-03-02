Vishay (VSH) Upgrades IR modules, Bolsters Discrete Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry.



This is evident from its latest move of upgrading its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx, and TSOP77xxx series of Infrared Receiver (IR) modules with the new Cyllene 2 IC.



Notably, the upgraded receivers are well-equipped to reduce current consumption and provide robustness against electrostatic discharge (“ESD”) and direct sunlight.



More precisely, these devices offer 50% lower current consumption, down to 0.35 mA over a voltage supply range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V. Further, the devices feature strong ESD withstand capabilities to 12 kV.



We note that the underlined receivers are ideal for IR remote control in household televisions, set-top boxes, audio and gaming systems, air conditioners, and other appliances. The receivers can be also used in industrial automation controls and lighting systems.

Growth Prospects

With the latest launch, the company has added strength to its optoelectronics product line. Notably, Optoelectronics has become an integral part of its discrete semiconductor business.



Moreover, the latest move positions the company well to expand its footprint in the optoelectronics market.



According to a report from The Business Research Company, the global optoelectronics market is anticipated to hit $14.56 billion at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2027.



A Verified Market Research report shows that the underlined market is expected to reach $16.99 billion by 2030 by registering a CAGR of 11.9% between 2023 and 2030.



Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global optoelectronics market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.25% between 2023 and 2028.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest introduction, Vishay recently unveiled three new series of Automotive Grade surface-mount standard rectifiers, 2 A SE20Nx, 3 A SE30Nx, and 4 A SE40Nx. Further, these devices offer improved reverse recovery energy and fast recovery time, and can also be utilized as high-frequency rectifiers for bootstrap driver functionality.



Additionally, it rolled out two new 30 V symmetric dual n-channel power MOSFETs, SiZF5300DT and SiZF5302DT, which can be used in place of two discrete devices in the PowerPAK 1212 package.



Further, the company introduced three new series of 130 A to 300 A three-phase bridge power modules in the ultra-compact MTC package that delivers reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.



Vishay also unveiled the industry’s first AEC-Q102 qualified linear optocoupler, which offers faster response times and higher isolation voltage.



We believe that the above-mentioned endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets.



However, Vishay is currently suffering from coronavirus-led supply-chain constraints, consumer market softness and impacts of geo-political tensions.

