Vishay (VSH) Stock Surges 185%, Can the Rally Continue?

Following the likes of Micron Technologies (MU), which reached a $1 trillion market cap this week, and Sandisk (SNDK), which is up more than 4,000% over the last 12 months, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) has gained nearly 200% in the last two months, as a new semiconductor growth driver gains steam.

But unlike the memory names leading the move, Vishay isn't a pure-play AI infrastructure stock. Its surge is being driven by a depressed cycle finally catching the upswing, with the AI data center theme acting as a catalyst. The real story, as I've noted in recent coverage (here), is the analog and industrial semiconductor recovery. A broad cyclical upturn is now showing up and Vishay is among the clearest evidence yet that it's underway.



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Vishay Stock Rallies Following Strong Earnings

For most of the prior two years, Vishay was a name to avoid as a brutal inventory correction across analog and passive components left the stock languishing, with negative trailing earnings and free cash flow weighed down by heavy capex. A classic beaten-down cyclical waiting on a demand turn.

That turn arrived with the Q1 2026 report on May 13. Revenue came in at $839.2 million, beating both consensus and the company's own $800–$830 million guidance, and rising 17.3% year over year. The company swung back to a GAAP profit of $0.05 per share against a $0.03 estimate. More telling than the beat was the order signal underneath it: a book-to-bill ratio of 1.34 and a 21% increase in backlog to $1.6 billion. Book-to-bill measures new orders received against products shipped over a period; a reading of 1.0 means demand is simply replacing what's going out the door, while anything above 1.0 means orders are arriving faster than the company can ship them, a leading indicator of future revenue. At 1.34, and broad across regions and product lines, Vishay's order book is accelerating, not spiking in one corner.

Based on these developments, it’s not too surprising that earnings estimates have been revised sharply higher, as many analysts seem to have been caught on their heels regarding the cyclical upswing. Current quarter earnings estimates have jumped 87.5% in the last week, current year by 47% and next year by 52.5%. Today, Vishay Intertechnology boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.



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Where AI Fits in the VSH Story

The market seems to be paying for an AI story, so it's worth being precise about how much of one there is. On theearnings call CEO Joel Smejkal framed total AI data center exposure as moving from "under $100 million" last year to "well above that," with the segment expected to grow north of 20%, which is a fast growing contributor, but just a slice of a roughly $3.6 billion revenue base projected for this year.

The broader recovery is coming from Vishay's traditional strongholds of automotive, industrial, and aerospace/defense. Layered on top is "Vishay 3.0," a multi-year program of capacity expansion and customer re-engagement, funded by a 2026 capex plan of $400–$440 million.

Vishay is being carried by a genuine broad-based cyclical recovery and a credible turnaround, with AI as a real but secondary tailwind. It's riding the AI-semiconductor narrative, the same updraft lifting Micron and Sandisk, more than it is a direct beneficiary of the memory super-cycle those names are levered to. It has seen its relative valuation jump well above its historical norm on this development as well, currently sitting at 65x forward earnings. However, as the cycle turns up, we could see margins and earnings expand further, moderating the current earnings multiple.

All of that said, the price action in the stock, though stretched, is still mostly encouraging. After breaking out in April, and then again last week, VSH shares are again carving out a tidy bullish continuation pattern. Traders should watch the tight range building between ~$47 and $50.50. A breakout and close in either direction could indicate the next move.



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Industrial Semiconductor Stocks Moving Higher (ON, TXN, ADI)

Vishay isn't an isolated player. As I've detailed in prior coverage of the analog and industrial semiconductor upturn, names like ON Semiconductor (ON), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Analog Devices (ADI) have signaled the same inflection, with improving bookings, stabilizing inventories, and a return to growth across automotive and industrial after a prolonged correction. Each of these names boasts strong earnings upgrades and top Zacks Ranks too.

What makes it worth flagging is where the recovery comes from. The dominant semiconductor story of the past two years has been AI adjacent products such as GPUs, high-bandwidth memory, data center capex. The analog and industrial complex is levered to the physical economy, the chips in cars, factory automation, power infrastructure, and industrial equipment.

There is an interesting wrinkle to this development too, that the scale of the AI buildout has grown large enough that it now spills into industrial demand directly. A modern data center is primarily GPUs and HBM, but it is increasingly important to have chips for power conversion, voltage regulation, thermal management, and grid-scale electrical infrastructure, all of which run on exactly the mundane analog components and discretes that Vishay and its peers make.

That said, the breadth still matters. If only AI chips were recovering, the upturn would be a narrow bet on data center spending. But demand is rising across analog and industrial product lines too, at Vishay, ON, Texas Instrument and Analog Devices, which points to a wider, healthier recovery in the real economy.

How Should Investors Think About the Analog Semi Stock Recovery

Vishay is a high quality cyclical recovery with an AI kicker. The estimate revision trend behind its top Zacks Rank is genuinely strong, and the operating leverage off a depressed base means upside surprises can move the stock hard, but the move has been fast and sharp. A rally like that leaves room for a sharp correction, even if the stock ultimately continues higher.

Step back from the single name, though, and the more durable takeaway is the cycle. Vishay's turn, alongside ON, TXN, and ADI, is evidence that the semiconductor upswing now extends well beyond AI into the analog and industrial economy. Whether or not VSH holds its gains, that broadening is the development worth tracking.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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