Vishay (VSH) Expands Resistor Offerings With Latest Launch

Vishay Intertechnology VSH introduced the MCB ISOA, a compact thick film power resistor designed for mounting on a heatsink.



It has a good pulse handling capability and a power dissipation capacity of up to 120W.



Additionally, an optional NTC thermistor for temperature monitoring and pre-applied Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PC-TIM) for easy installation are available with the resistor. It streamlines designs, frees up board space and saves money.



The resistor offers a broad resistance range and high energy dissipation. It is appropriate for automotive, industrial, and avionics applications.



We believe the latest move of the company is likely to drive momentum across automotive and industrial applications, as the exposed alumina substrate design of the resistor helps lower costs for automotive, industrial, and avionics applications.

Growth Prospects

The latest move positions the company well to expand its footprint in the thick-film resistors market.



According to a report from Verified Market Research, theglobal marketsize for thick-film resistors is expected to reach $666.65 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.86% between 2023 and 2030.



A NEWSnet report shows that the underlined market value is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2029.



Per a report from MarketResearch.com, the global thick-film resistors market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2029, reaching an expected value of 1.9 billion by 2029.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move aligns with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest introduction, Vishay Intertechnology released 17 new Gen 3 650 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes with merged PIN Schottky (MPS) designs.



Further, Vishay enhanced its Draloric RCS0805 e3 resistor in the 0805 case size with a higher power rating of 0.5 W. The increased power rating makes the underlined resistor capable of being used in place of four standard parallel resistors in the 0805 case size, two parallel devices in the larger 1206 case size and one resistor in the 1210 case size.



Additionally, it upgraded its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx and TSOP77xxx series of Infrared Receiver modules with the new Cyllene 2 IC.



Vishay also introduced three automotive-grade surface-mount standard rectifier series, 2 A SE20Nx, 3 A SE30Nx and 4 A SE40Nx. These devices provide increased reverse recovery energy and a quick recovery time and may be used as high-frequency rectifiers for bootstrapping driver functionality.



We believe that the abovementioned endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets, which in turn will aid it in winning investors’ confidence further.



For second-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $860-$900 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 873.7 million.



Shares of Vishay have gained 21.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.7%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Ciena CIEN, CrowdStrike CRWD and AMETEK AME. Ciena, CrowdStrike and AMETEK each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ciena shares have lost 5.9% in the year-to-date time frame. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s fiscal year 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share, suggesting an increase of 47.9% from the prior year’s reported figure.



CrowdStrike shares have risen 50.7% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, suggesting an increase of 49.4% from the prior year’s reported figure.



AMETEK shares have rallied 5.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AME’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.11 per share, suggesting an increase of 7.6% from the prior year’s reported figure.





