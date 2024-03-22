Vishay (VSH) Expands Portfolio With New Knob Potentiometers

Vishay VSH introduced two new panel potentiometers, namely P16F and PA16F, to expand its knob potentiometer offerings.



Both devices feature a high dielectric strength of 5000 VAC and power ratings up to 1 W at +40 °C and are available with custom knob markings, resistance values, wires and connectors.



Further, the devices come with full IP67 sealing to deliver reliable operation in extreme environmental conditions.



More precisely, P16F is made of cermet, which makes it ideal for industrial motor drives, welding equipment, HVAC and lighting systems, and control panels.



On the other hand, PA16F is made of a conductive plastic resistive element that makes it ideal for audio applications.



Hence, Vishay is expected to gain solid traction across the industrial and audio applications with the new devices as they eliminate the need to purchase and assemble a separate knob, thus aiding design simplification and cost optimization.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Expanding Portfolio

The latest move bodes well for the company’s continuous efforts to strengthen its overall product portfolio.



Recently, Vishay expanded its PTCEL series with the launch of new inrush current limiting positive temperature coefficient thermistors. These devices offer high voltage and energy handling capabilities, with R25 values ranging from 60 Ω to 1 kΩ, energy handling up to 240 J, and a heat capacity of 2.3 J/K. The company is expected to gain solid traction across automotive and industrial applications on the back of these devices.



Further, Vishay upgraded its family of infrared transceiver modules, namely TFBS4xx and TFDU4xx, with its in-house integrated circuit and surface emitter chip technology in order to expand its optoelectronics offerings.



Vishay also launched Siliconix SiZF4800LDT, an 80 V symmetric dual n-channel power MOSFET that enhances power density, efficiency and thermal performance, reduces component counts and simplifies designs.



Additionally, the company upgraded its family of infrared receiver modules, namely TSOP18xx, TSOP58xx and TSSP5xx, with its latest in-house integrated circuit technology. These modules offer 50% lower current consumption, improved ESD robustness, a wider supply voltage range, 20% higher dark-ambient sensitivity and enhanced performance under strong DC light.



Strength in the company’s overall portfolio offerings will likely aid its top-line performance in the upcoming period.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and a softening demand environment across industrial end markets remain major concerns for the company. Vishay’s shares have lost 6.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 11.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $733.19 million, indicating a fall of 15.8% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Vishay currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, Badger Meter BMI and AMETEK AME, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Airbnb have gained 23.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ABNB is 16.85%.



Shares of Badger Meter have increased 3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is 12.27%.



Shares of AMETEK have gained 12.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is 9.19%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.