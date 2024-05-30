Vishay (VSH) Expands Passive Components With Lead Form Resistors

Vishay Intertechnology VSH recently introduced the Vishay Draloric AC05 WSZ and AC05-AT WSZ lead form for its AC and AC-AT series of 5 W resistors to expand its passive components offerings.



The WSZ lead form resistors, which can be used as surface-mount components, serve as snubber and inrush current limiting resistors that can be assembled on PCBs, improving pick and place, reducing assembly times and lowering costs.



These resistors feature a non-flammable silicone cement coating designed for harsh operating conditions, operating over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +250 °C.



Vishay is expected to gain solid traction across automotive and industrial electronics, energy meters, and white goods power supplies on the back of its latest move.

Growth Prospects

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the resistor market is likely to hit $10.5 billion in 2024 and reach $12.28 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% between 2024 and 2029. Vishay is well-poised to capitalize on this growth opportunity on the back of its expanding resistors offerings.



The company recently expanded its PTCEL series with the launch of new inrush current limiting positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistors.



Vishay also introduced MCB ISOA, a compact, thick film power resistor designed for mounting on a heatsink, offering a good pulse handling capability and a power dissipation capacity of up to 120W.



Vishay’s expansion of its thick-film resistor offerings with the launch of the Draloric RCS0805 e3 resistor remains noteworthy.

Expanding Portfolio

Strengthening resistors offerings bode well for the company’s increasing efforts to expand its overall product portfolio.



Vishay recently launched eight new 850 nm and 940 nm high-power infrared (IR) emitters in a bid to boost its optoelectronics offerings.



These AEC-Q102 qualified emitters, featuring a double-stack chip, offer high radiant intensity of up to 6000 mW/sr at 5 A pulse current and 2000 mW/sr at 1.5 A DC current, low thermal resistance, and reduce costs and space by occupying a 20% smaller footprint.



The company expanded its discrete offerings with the introduction of four series of surface-mount transient voltage suppressors (TVS), namely 6DFNxxA, 6DFNxxxCA, T6NxxA and T6NxxxCA.



Strength in the company’s overall portfolio offerings will likely aid its top-line performance in the upcoming period.



However, growing inventory adjustments, contracting lead times and a softening demand environment across industrial end markets remain major concerns for the company. Vishay’s shares have lost 2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 18.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating a decline of 10% year over year.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a 64.3% decline from the year-ago figure. The figure has decreased by 21.9% in the past 30 days.

