Vishay (VSH) Expands Its Diode Offerings With New Rectifiers

Vishay Intertechnology VSH unveiled two new 1200 V FRED Pt Hyperfast rectifiers, namely VS-E7MH0112-M3 and VS-E7MH0112HM3c, in its Gen 7 platform.



Notably, both devices come in an SMA (DO-214AC) package and can be used as clamp, snubber and freewheeling diodes in flyback auxiliary power supplies.



These devices, which offer improved reverse recovery energy and fast recovery time, can also be utilized as high-frequency rectifiers for bootstrap driver functionality.



Further, VS-E7MH0112-M3 and VS-E7MH0112HM3c are well-equipped to improve the effectiveness of low-power stages and auxiliary functions in AC/DC and DC/DC converters.



With the latest move, Vishay remains well-poised to gain momentum among the industrial and automotive applications given the above-mentioned robust features.

Growth Prospects

We note that the recent launch has added strength to Vishay’s diode offerings as well as its discrete semiconductor business.



Notably, diodes have become an integral part of its discrete semiconductor business.



In third-quarter 2022, the diodes product segment generated revenues of $209 million (23% of the total revenues), which increased 12.8% year over year.



Moreover, the latest move positions the company well to expand its footprint in the diode and rectifier market.



According to a report from Precedence Research, the diode market is anticipated to hit $10.5 billion by 2032 by witnessing a CAGR of 3.85% between 2023 and 2032.



Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global rectifier market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% between 2022 and 2027.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the introduction of VS-E7MH0112-M3 and VS-E7MH0112HM3, Vishay recently rolled out four new eFuses, which offer a wide 2.8 V to 23 V input voltage range and respond swiftly to short circuits.



Further, these eFuses provide precise control and swift fault responses, which make them ideal for usage in industrial and medical equipment, robotics, consumer goods, home automation systems and gaming consoles.



Additionally, the company introduced three new series of 130 A to 300 A three-phase bridge power modules in the ultra-compact MTC package that deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.



Vishay also unveiled the industry’s first AEC-Q102 qualified linear optocoupler, which offers faster response times and higher isolation voltage.



Furthermore, it introduced seven new MOSFET and diode power modules designed for onboard charger applications.



We believe that the above-mentioned endeavors will continue to shape the company’s growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets.

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



