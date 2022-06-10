Vishay (VSH) Enhances Capacitor Portfolio With New Product

Vishay Intertechnology VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its capacitors’ portfolio to strengthen its passive electronic component offerings.



The recent launch of MKP1848Se DC-Link capacitor, a new low profile, AEC-Q200 qualified metallized polypropylene film capacitor, is a testament to the abovementioned fact.



Notably, the new capacitor provides rated capacitance from 1 µF to 75 µF and low ESR down to 3 mΩ. Further, it offers high ripple current capabilities up to 27 A and rated voltages of 500 VDC, 700 VDC, 900 VDC and 1200 VDC at +85 °C.



Additionally, MKP1848Se DC-Link capacitor, which is a RoHS-compliant device, is available in four building heights, including 12 mm, 15 mm, 18 mm and 24 mm as well as 12 standard dimension options.



Also, the underlined capacitor is well-equipped to meet the demands of high-humidity automotive applications.



Hence, VSH is expected to gain strong traction from space-constrained automotive applications, such as on-board and inductive battery charging systems, air conditioning compressors, HVAC systems, and motor drives for electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Key Prospects

The latest move marks the expansion of film capacitors’ portfolio. This, in turn, positions Vishay well to capitalize on growing demand for this kind of electrical capacitors worldwide.



According to a ReportLinker report, the global market for film capacitors is expected to witness a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 20212025. The expected extent of growth is $339.35 million.



Increasing requirement of film capacitors for electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops are driving growth in this particular market.



We believe, Vishay is well-poised to rapidly penetrate the global film capacitor market on the back of its launch.

Expansion of a Suite of Solutions

The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s strong efforts toward enriching its product menu.



Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently unveiled a series of surface-mount TRANSZORB bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for automotive, industrial and telecom applications.



Further, VSH released d a high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor named the Vishay Sfernice PEP. The chip resistor offers higher power ratings in smaller case sizes for miniaturization and minimizes the mechanical stress on solder joints.



Additionally, Vishay introduced an AEC-Q200-qualified charging resistor, featuring wirewound technology in a standard package size.



VSH also unveiled the latest device in its fourth-generation 600 V E Series power MOSFETs, providing high efficiency for telecom, server and datacenter power-supply applications.



We believe, these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets that it serves.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can also consider some other top-ranked stocks like Avnet AVT, Aspen Technology AZPN and Amdocs DOX. While Avnet and Aspen technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Amdocs carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Avnet has gained 17.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVT is currently projected at 37.2%.



Aspen technology has returned 35.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is currently projected at 18.4%.



Amdocs has gained 14.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DOX is currently projected at 10%.

