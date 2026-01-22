Vishay (VPG) Stock Jumps 7.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Vishay Precision VPG shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $46.81. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Vishay Precision is benefiting from cost savings initiatives and increased revenue from its Measurement Systems division.

This precision sensors and systems producer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +600%. Revenues are expected to be $78.12 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vishay, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VPG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Vishay belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vicor VICR, closed the last trading session 3% higher at $162.08. Over the past month, VICR has returned 44.5%.

Vicor's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +65.2%. Vicor currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

