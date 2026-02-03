Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 48.96

The average one-year price target for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) has been revised to $48.96 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $42.84 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $66.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.47% from the latest reported closing price of $52.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Precision Group. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 13.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPG is 0.13%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.45% to 14,071K shares. The put/call ratio of VPG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 823K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing a decrease of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 658K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 582K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 494K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 492K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.